Kae Bollinger, age 59, of Forest Lake, MN, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully in the presence of family, and many loved ones nearby in spirit, on May 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 7th at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St. SE, Forest Lake. A celebration of Kae’s life 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8th with visitation one hour prior at Forest Hills United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Forest Hills United Methodist Church or Piper Breast Center.
