Julie M. Thomson, born June 2, 1952, died January 6, 2021 at 68 years old, ultimately from the effects of Covid-19. Julie graduated from Forest Lake Senior High class of 1970. Julie had spent the last 2+ years of life in a Memory Care Unit in Hugo and Forest Lake. Preceded in death by her parents LaVern and Alan Thomson. She is survived by her son Sam Sohm, his wife Erica and granddaughter Sofia, Woodbury, MN and her daughter Kaitlin Pennington and grandson Liam, Colorado Springs, CO; sister Christine Thomson, New York, NY and brother Kevin Thomson, Hugo, MN; and her BFF Deb Branum, Duluth, MN. Julie spent most of her life in Customer Service and enjoyed helping others. Julie loved her family and friends and was incredibly proud of the military service of both Sam and Katie. She was especially proud of her two grandkids. A Born Again Christian, Julie is finally free from the ravages of Dementia and has gone home to be with her Lord. Due to Covid, the family is planning an early summer Celebration of Julie’s life, where family and friends may gather to honor her life.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.