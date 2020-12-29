Loving Mom, Daughter, Sister & Aunt, passed away on December 28, 2020. Julie was born in Evergreen Park, IL to Tom & Donna Pagois on December 26, 1971. She grew up in Forest Lake with her two brothers, Tim (Shiela Pletan) & Matt (Stephanie Favre). She graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1990 and lived in the Forest Lake area. She worked for Fairview Health Services in Minneapolis for 14 years. Julie is survived by loving daughters, Logan & Jaden, parents, Tom & Donna; brothers, Tim (Shiela), Matt (Stephanie); 2 nieces & a nephew; numerous aunts, uncles, & cousins from Chicago. She will truly be missed. Private family services.

