Julie Kaye Anderson, 62 years old living in Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2023.
She passed away in her sleep due to her prior heart condition. She was born on May 7, 1960 to Donald and Ardena Feils, in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Julie attended Forest Lake High School and went on to complete her Associates degree at St. Mary's College in St. Paul, Minnesota. She began her career as a lab technician and more recently worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Forest Lake School District. Julie recently retired in January of 2023.
In 1975, Julie met Carroll at the local car wash in Forest Lake. Julie married her high school sweetheart, Carroll Anderson, on June 13, 1981 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Julie and Carroll went on to have three children, Katie, Cole and Kyle.
Julie was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed activities such as golf, pickleball and being on the lake with her family and life-long partner Carroll. She loved to travel to places like Captiva, Florida and Grand Marais, Minnesota with her family where she would often take time to read and spend quality time with her family. Julie was a caring and positive child of God who was strong in her faith. She would attend Adoration on a weekly basis with Carroll and pray the rosary every morning.
One of Julie's favorite things to do was host her kids and grandkids where she would cook and provide a warm welcoming environment for all to feel loved. She will be remembered for her strong faith, her smile, her laugh that would light up a room and her ability to make others feel so loved and cared for.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ardena Feils, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carroll Sr. and Arlene Anderson.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Carroll Anderson Jr., and her children, Katie (Steve) Weyer, Cole (Brianna) Anderson, Kyle (Jordan) Anderson, five grandkids, Reyna, Luke, Charlotte, Adyson, and Emilie, her dog Max; her sister, Jayne (Tal) Gravelle; nieces and nephews, Lauren and Brett; other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at Mattson Funeral Home 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake with a rosary service at 7 p.m.. The family will also greet friends one hour prior to mass at the church Thursday. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
