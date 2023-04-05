Julie Kaye Anderson, 62 years old living in Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2023.

She passed away in her sleep due to her prior heart condition. She was born on May 7, 1960 to Donald and Ardena Feils, in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Julie attended Forest Lake High School and went on to complete her Associates degree at St. Mary's College in St. Paul, Minnesota. She began her career as a lab technician and more recently worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Forest Lake School District. Julie recently retired in January of 2023.

