Judith K. Rue, age 85, of Wyoming, Minnesota, died peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Judy was born February 1, 1936 to Rudolph and Ollie (Smith) Salie in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The family moved to Martin Lake when she was nine years old. Following her father’s death, she helped her mother and siblings run Salie Store and Boat Rental on the shore of Martin Lake. She is preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Rudy; grandson, Jacob Giddings. She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Russell) Giddings, Lorri (Darren) Peterson; grandchildren, Jenna (Sebastiaan Van Den Berg) Giddings, Tyler Riebe, Brittan Peterson; great-granddaughter, Ophelia Van Den Berg; sister, JoAnn (Don) O’Beirn; sister-in-law, Grace Salie; other family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Sunnyside Lutheran Church, 22745 Typo Creek Drive NE, Stacy, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Linwood Township Cemetery.
