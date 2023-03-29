Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma and Sister, age 74 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 28, 2023.
Preceded in death by parents, Ken and Jean Landry; brother, Ken Landry.
Survived by loving husband of 49 years, Dean; children, Rebecca (Walter) Sells, Andrew (Jennifer), Katrina (Scott Studach); grandchildren, Alexander, Jett, Nash, Cole; siblings, Kathleen (Jack) Nelson, Jeff Landry (Karen Haubrick), Karen Stephens (Lynell Woodson); sister-in-law, Sheila Landry; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Judy was born in Somerset, WI and grew up in Bayport, MN. Judy graduated from Stillwater High School and earned a four-year degree in nurse's training at Ancker's School of Nursing. She was a proud Registered Nurse in the operating room for 43 years at the following hospitals: Fairview in Wyoming, Osceola Hospital and Regions. Judy was a very caring and nurturing woman who was dedicated to her family in every way. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and working on pictures, traveling and planning many family holidays and parties.
Visitation 5-7 PM Monday, April 3rd at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, April 4th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport.
