Joyce Winnick, age 89 of Forest Lake. Loving Wife & Aunt passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2022.
Preceded in death by husband, Jerry. Joyce was born & raised in Des Moines, IA.
She was married to her loving husband, Jerry for 59 years until he passed away in June. Joyce graduated from Concordia College and worked as a social worker. She had a deep love for animals and fostered 498 kittens and their mothers throughout her life. Her love of animals transformed into helping establish and ensure the future of the Northwoods Humane Society.
Joyce's generosity continued after her death, as she chose to donate her body to the University of Minnesota's Anatomy Bequest Program.
A celebration of Joyce's Life 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake.
Memorials preferred to the Northwoods Humane Society.
