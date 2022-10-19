Joyce Faye Anderson, age 92, of Columbus, Minnesota, passed away suddenly following a brief illness on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Ida Johnson; husband, Howard "Andy"; infant son, Steven.
She is survived by her sons, Craig (Onne), Chris (Sandie); grandchildren, Christie (Dave) Vollmer, Craig II, Kristian, Chelsea, Courtney (Adam) Eastvold, Hanna (Zach Nase); nine great grandchildren, Lillie and Brian Vollmer, Clara and Julia Eastvold, Evelyn, Penelope, Ava, and Liam Anderson, Raelyn Nase; other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail North, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Northwoods Humane Society, Forest Lake, Minnesota.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.