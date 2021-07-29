Surrounded by her family, JoyAnn Marie Taylor Baranowski, 45, passed away August 14, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital, Maplewood, MN. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Wendell and Lois Wilson, Mayson and Lily Taylor; step-father, Thomas Ryden; step-mother, Mary Jo Taylor and brother, Dean Heath. Joy is survived by her beloved daughter, Amy Baranowski; parents, Mary Ryden and Raymond Taylor; sister, Wendy (Dale) Clark; brother, Mark (Kristina) Taylor; step-brothers, Terry Taylor, Rick Taylor, Lon (Brigette) Ryden; step-sister, Jolene Girard; special friend and helper, Jennifer Wilson; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Joy was a 1993 graduate of Forest Lake High School, a MN student ambassador to Russia through People to People as a junior, an avid bowler and softball player. A grave site Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, August 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
