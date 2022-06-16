Joy Muller, age 79, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Joy was a devoted mom and grandma. She enjoyed caring for her family and those around her. Many will remember Joy as the local "lunch lady" as they always preferred to get in her line at Central Junior High School. She enjoyed playing cards, games and baking. Some of her favorite memories included trips up to Hackensack to visit her family and friends at Mascot Resort.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Catherine (nee Boyer) Ramsden; husband, Richard; son-in-law, Jim Zigan; sister, Lois Dupre; brother-in-law, Keith Dupre. She will be deeply missed by her children, Sheri Muller-Zigan, Peggy Muller, Jill Watters, Mark (Kim) Muller; grandchildren, Jessica, Roxanne, Jason, Joseph, Richard, Jennifer, Jacob; several great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Doug (Delores) Ramsden; other family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home.
