Joshua R. Pearson, age 38, of Stacy, Minnesota, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 following a brief battle with SARS-COV-2. Josh attended Forest Lake High School. He was an avid outdoorsman; who especially loved fishing. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Diane Pearson; paternal grandfather, Gary Lott; aunt, Terri Harrer. He will be deeply missed by his seven year old son, Asher Bowens; mother, Julie (Todd) Pearson-Cubus; father, Gene (Terri) Lott; siblings, Tina (Brad) Kent, Jarod (Trisha) Hadley; Gary Lott, John Lott; paternal grandmother, Joanne Lott; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
