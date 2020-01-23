John Scherman, age 49 of Oakdale, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 22, 2020 at The Pillars Hospice House in Oakdale. John was a 1989 graduate of Forest Lake High School. He was passionate about his truck driving career after high school until a cancer diagnosis left him unable to work. He loved his family more than anything as well as his two cats, Rosie and Coco. Preceded in death by his Scherman and Findley grandparents; aunt, Marcia Findley Thoms. Survived by loving parents, Greg and Chris (Priscilla Findley); brother, Tad; niece, Anya; lots of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Prayer service 6 p.m. Monday, January 27th with visitation beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the family.
John Scherman
Loving Son, Brother, Nephew, Cousin and Friend
Service information
Jan 27
Memorial Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
6:00PM
Roberts Family Life Celebration Home
555 Centennial Drive SW
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
3:30PM-6:00PM
Roberts Family Life Celebration Home
555 Centennial Drive SW
Forest Lake, MN 55025
