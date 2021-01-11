John M. Rice, age 70, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021, with his wife and family by his side, from complications of covid-19. John was a lifelong resident of Forest Lake, proud member of Teamsters Local 120 for over 37 years, and retired from Shafer Contracting Co. Services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on January 22, 2021, 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, 31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy, MN 55079, 651-462-5115. Please wear a mask. If unable to attend, the church will have the service on their Facebook page as a live video.
