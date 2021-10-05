John Hardin Lund, 74, passed away on September 28, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease.
John married the love of his life, Debbie Klenzendorf, on October 14, 1966 at Faith Lutheran Church. They had two sons, Wally and Wyatt. John and Debbie loved to travel the Southwest. They wintered in Mesa, AZ for many years before Debbie lost her long battle with breast cancer in 2014. After Debbie's passing, John became close with Rita Kramer. They enjoyed a few years together before Rita passed away in June of 2019.
John graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1964. He followed in his father's footsteps becoming an outboard engine mechanic for Bob Johnson Sporting Goods. John also worked for Axel Neuman as a heavy equipment operator. He worked for the City of Forest Lake in the Water and Sewer Department and was also a volunteer fire fighter for the City of Forest Lake. In the early 70's, John started his own business, Lund's Outboard Repair. In the 80's, he turned his business into a mobile outboard repair service.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Hardin and Marie Lund and wife, Debbie Lund.
He is survived by his children, Wally (Melanie) Lund, Wyatt (Shannon) Lund; siblings, Janet Erickson, Dennis (Denise) Lund, David (Debbie) Lund; grandchildren, Jurney, Paysen, Weston, Walker and Josie.
John and Debbie will be interred together, at a private ceremony, at the Scandinavian Cemetery in Forest Lake. A celebration of John's life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
