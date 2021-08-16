John Peterson, age 74 of Comstock, WI and Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Forest Lake passed away on August 14, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Dolores; brothers, Jeff and Jim. Survived by beloved wife, Suzanne (nee Lackore); son, John (Beth); siblings, Claudia (Dan) Lowe, Joan (Dave) Erickson; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. John was a proud Air force Veteran and spent 30 years as an Air Traffic Controller. A celebration of John’s life 1-4 p.m. at the County Line Tavern, 3-220th Ave. G, Comstock, WI. Memorials will be donated to John’s favorite charity.

