John "Dan" D. Johnson

John "Dan" Daniel Johnson, age 82 of North Branch, died at Birchwood Healthcare Center in Forest Lake on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Dan was born on June 14, 1940 at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis to John Melvin and Vivian (Nelson) Johnson. He grew up in Almelund, MN and attended school there until eighth grade when he attended North Branch High School. He graduated with the Class of 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Hals, on May 21, 1960. He worked as a printer first at The Review in North Branch and then for 40 years at Forest Lake Printing.
Dan enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and fan. He was a regular fixture at high school athletic events in his community as well as a softball coach for several years. His positive encouragement was a trademark that many players appreciated. He enjoyed playing golf with friends, flower gardening, tending his yard, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren. He was loved for the laughter and fun that he contributed to life. He will be greatly missed.
Dan is survived by daughters Lynn (Paul) Anderson of Forest Lake and Erin (Jim) Fallon of Forest Lake, grandchildren Caleb and Kendra Anderson, and Henry, Avery, and Sylvie Fallon. He is also survived by sister Linda (Mervin) Johnson of Scandia, sister-in-law Thayle Swanson of Mahtomedi, brothers-in-law Phil (Nola) Hals of Milaca and Tom (Candi) Hals of North Branch as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dan is preceded in death by his son Chris, wife Sandra (June 27, 2022), parents, and brother-in-law Roger Swanson.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. for both Dan and Sandra on Friday, July 29th, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
