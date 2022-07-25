John "Dan" D. Johnson

John "Dan" Daniel Johnson, age 82 of North Branch, died at Birchwood Healthcare Center in Forest Lake on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Dan was born on June 14, 1940 at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis to John Melvin and Vivian (Nelson) Johnson. He grew up in Almelund, MN and attended school there until eighth grade when he attended North Branch High School. He graduated with the Class of 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Hals, on May 21, 1960. He worked as a printer first at The Review in North Branch and then for 40 years at Forest Lake Printing.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.