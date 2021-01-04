John A. Rudberg, age 95 of Wayzata, formerly from Martin Lake in Linwood Township passed away on December 27, 2020. John was born in Minneapolis, MN to Arthur and Mabel Rudberg on January 8, 1925. John graduated High School from Minnehaha Academy and participated in the Navy’s V12 program during WWII at the University of Minnesota. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, he then completed officers training at Columbia University in New York City before his Naval assignments. Upon his completion of active service, he continued in the Naval Reserves while completing his Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. John joined the firm Ellerbe Architects and Engineers where he spent the majority of his career managing the Mechanical Engineering Department. He was registered to practice as a Professional Engineer in 29 states. His specialty was large complex buildings predominantly Hospitals (St. Lukes - Cleveland Ohio, Strong Memorial Hospital - Rochester, New York, Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN), and Medical Research Facilities (University of Rochester, - New York, Life Science Building, Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN). John was a Life Member of ASHRAE where he served on the Large Building Air Conditioning Technical committee; and also served as Chairman of the Health Care Facilities Applications Subcommittee. John was active in many lifelong hobbies and pursuits as a Master Class competitive rifleman, shotgun trap, and skeet. He built and flew model airplanes from the 1930’s until 2015. He was an avid bird hunter (Pheasants and Ducks), freshwater fisherman, and golfer. Later in life, John enjoyed spending time at Martin Lake with family and friends. He hosted many gatherings including RC float plane flying, boating, water skiing and tubing with the grandkids and their friends. John is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur E. and Mable B. (Larson) Rudberg; sister, Eleanor Olfelt; wife of 66 years, Catherine “Kaye” R. (Bullas). He is survived by his sons, John “Jay” (Audrey), James “Jim”; grandchildren, John R. and Christine Rudberg; many other family and friends. A visitation will be held from Noon until 2 pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Private interment to follow at Linwood Township Cemetery, Linwood, MN. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62, masks are required to be worn. Please call for additional information. Memorials may be directed to ECHO 17391 Durrance Road North Fort Meyers, FL 33917. ECHO introduces sustainable plants, techniques and technologies to farmers around the world who are struggling to feed their families. John and Catherine have supported this organization for many years.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.