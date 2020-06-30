Jodi Elizabeth Larson

Jodi Elizabeth Larson, 44, originally of Forest Lake, passed away in Houston, TX on June 16, 2020 of an ailment of the heart. She is survived by husband Ziad Qureshi, mother Carol, father Jerrell, sister Kristine (Kevin) Jones, three nieces and two nephews, extended family, and friends. She was predeceased by mother-in-law Nuzhat Qureshi, uncles Ralph Knapp and Kenneth Knapp, nephews Jeff Knapp and Kevin Knapp, and four grandparents. Jodi held a BA in History Summa Cum Laude from the University of Minnesota (2007) and an MA in History and Museum Studies from Tufts University (2010). She was an inductee in the Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Theta Epsilon Honors Societies. As an historian, interpreter, and museum professional, Jodi brought history and culture to life for museum visitors around the world. Generous with her time, skills, art, and knowledge, Jodi empowered all those around her even as she held them to a high standard. Fighting for social equality and the well-being of others was like breathing to Jodi. We carry on this work in honor of Jodi: beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, mentor, colleague, artist, inventor of Supergame, and friend. Out of respect for the health and safety of loved ones, memorial services will be held in 2021.

