Joanne V. Tellin, age 70, of Forest Lake, formerly of North Saint Paul, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 while surrounded by her loved ones. She will be remembered by her devoted husband, Bill Tellin; daughters, Sherry (Todd) Meier, Holly (Brian) Norton; sons, Jeff (Megan) Tellin, Luke (Jessica Kelash) Tellin; grandchildren, McKenzie, Colten, Kailey, Amber, Mitchell, Jadlynn; great-grandchildren, Millie, Rolly; siblings, Peter (Kris) Eisenschenk, Steven (Roxanne) Eisenschenk, Ruth (Pedo) Chalkline; other family and friends. Joanne was the engine that allowed her family to run. She enjoyed a number of things in addition to caring for her family including tending to her flower gardens, visiting with loved ones and friends, fishing with her husband, listening to 50’s malt shop music, and cooking great food. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to mass at the church on Friday.
