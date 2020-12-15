Loving wife, mom and grandma passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Kurt and Helen Fabienke; brother, John Fabienke. Survived by loving husband of 52 years, Robert; sons, Scott (Beth), Rob (Rose); grandson, Kurt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Joanne’s life will take place at a later date in 2021.

