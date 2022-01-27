JoAnn Peterson, 73, of Forest Lake, MN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 24, 2022. JoAnn passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and friends.
JoAnn was born on September 4, 1948 in Forest Lake, MN to Charles and Margaret Moxness. JoAnn married the love of her life, Jeff on August 11, 1973. They had two children, a son, Chad and a daughter, Corissa. JoAnn's greatest joy was spending time with and spoiling her four grandchildren.
JoAnn is survived by her son, Chad Peterson and daughter, Corissa (Randy) Erdman; her four grandchildren, Cole, Macy, Anna and Blake; siblings, Julie (Jim) Degendorfer, John (Carol) Moxness, and Jeff (Tanya) Moxness; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and her beloved cat Milo.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff; parents, Charles and Margaret; brother, Jack; and nephew, Matthew.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Access Church, 4359 329nd St., North Branch, MN on Monday, February 7th. Visitation at 10:30AM. Service at 11:00AM.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.