Joan Anne Cole (nee Johnson), age 76, of Scandia, passed away while surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Joan was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota and graduated from Forest Lake High School, Class of 1961. She joined the United States Army and met her beloved, William. They were married and made their home in Illinois for several years before moving back to Scandia, Minnesota, where they raised their family. Joan loved gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Norman Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William; children, Robert (Amy), Kathleen (Pat); grandchildren, Samantha (Brad), Jacob, Kali; great-granddaughter, Kennedy; sister, Darlene Johnson; many other cherished family and friends. Private family services will be held. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
