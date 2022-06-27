Loving Husband, Brother and Uncle, age 89 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2022.
Preceded in death by siblings, Sara Chico, David, Louie.
Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Joyce; siblings, Melvin (Jeanette), Marie Kozlowski.
Jerry was born and raised in Forest Lake. He was active in the family business, until he and Joyce started their own business. He was a happy go lucky social man who always greeted you with a smile and a joke. Jerry enjoyed working with his hands, building things and he loved animals, demonstrating that by donating the Northwoods Humane Society land. He was also active with the Forest Lake Masonic Lodge #344 and was a Shriner. Jerry's generosity continued after his death, as he chose to donate his body to the University of Minnesota's Anatomy Bequest Program.
A celebration of Jerry's life 4-7 PM Wednesday, July 13th with a 6 PM Masonic service at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Northwoods Humane Society or the Forest Lake Masonic Lodge.
