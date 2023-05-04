Jerry Robinson, of Casa Grande, AZ, was born in Chicago, IL on June 5, 1944 and passed away on April 11, 2023 (age 78).
Jerry served in the Army National Guard. He was a volunteer fire fighter and ambulance driver/EMT. He was always driving something: a car, lawn mower, commercial lawn tractor, fire truck, ambulance, 18 wheeler, or RV. He loved Faith Lutheran and was a head usher, confirmation guide, and council member. Family came first though. The rule was make it home for Sundays and family activities.
Jerry is preceded in death by parents, Vern and Dorothy Robinson; sister, Barbara Robinson Bohrer; and granddaughter Katie Robinson.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy; sons, Chris (Julie), Kevin (Nancy), and Scott (Shari); grandchildren, Greg, Brad, Gus and Sophie; and siblings, Dan (Mary) Robinson and Wendy Robinson Griffin (Scott).
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 10, 2023 with visitation beginning one hour prior at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake, MN. Inurnment will be after service in Faith's Prayer Garden Columbarium. Lunch will follow. Memorials preferred to Faith Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed.
