Jerry Robinson, of Casa Grande, AZ, was born in Chicago, IL on June 5, 1944 and passed away on April 11, 2023 (age 78).

Jerry served in the Army National Guard. He was a volunteer fire fighter and ambulance driver/EMT. He was always driving something: a car, lawn mower, commercial lawn tractor, fire truck, ambulance, 18 wheeler, or RV. He loved Faith Lutheran and was a head usher, confirmation guide, and council member. Family came first though. The rule was make it home for Sundays and family activities.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.