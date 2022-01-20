Jerome "Jerry" Scanlon, age 92, of Forest Lake, beloved music teacher, passed on Friday, January 14, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine; wife, Elizabeth "Betty"; sisters, Mary O'Brien and Pat Poliachik.
He is survived by his children, Susan (Tom) Kreiner, Cathy (Jim) Stevenson, Tim (Karen) Scanlon, Tom (Lori) Scanlon; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); two great-great grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Sandy) Scanlon, Mike (Leizl) Scanlon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. For those unable to attend, mass will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/-ubbc-L5-iI Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake with a rosary at 7PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Cancer Research Institute or Church of St Peter in Forest Lake.
