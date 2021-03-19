Jerome “Jerry” Moser, age 76 of Wyoming, Minnesota, was a beloved husband, father, legendary grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and all around hero. Jerome “Jerry” J. Moser passed away in his home Thursday, March 11, 2021. He leaves behind his wife Philomene Moser; daughter, Jessie Clewell (Kristopher); son, Ryan and two granddaughters, Irene and Veronica Clewell. He is survived by countless family and friends. Jerry was the person we all aspired to be. Emulating his good nature was never easy, but his smile and attitude encouraged all around him to try. Jerry will be missed for many things: letting the grandkids drive the pontoon from the safety of his lap, telling stories that were way too long (but well worth listening to), watching football with his family, helping his family and friends, and soaking up the sun in Arizona with his wife Phil. He will be remembered most for his good nature, ability to make friends with anyone, and an enviable selflessness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola (Beckstrom) and Peter Moser Sr. Jerry was born in Seattle, on October 11, 1944. He spent most of his younger years in Webster, Wisconsin with his 10 brothers and sisters, Judy Nelson (Stanley Sr. recently deceased), Jim Moser (Laurel), Janice Carlson (Keith), Peter Moser Jr. “Jack” (Bonnie), Jean Hills (Don), Jolyne Peterson (Charley), Jeff Moser, Joy Larson (Larry Sr.), June Moser (Dan Sutton), Jay Moser (Julie). Honorably discharged from the Army in July of 1967, Jerry earned the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Jerry lived in Wyoming, Minnesota with his wife Phil, where he spent decades serving others as a volunteer fireman with the Wyoming Fire Department, leaving as a Captain after 33 years. He worked for the State of Minnesota in the Department of Transportation from 1975 to 2008, retiring as a Chief Inspector. He made an appearance in the last scene of the movie Fargo where he ignored all the “filming in progress” signs to clear the road in his state plow truck. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025.
