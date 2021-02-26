Jeffrey Allen Larsen

Jeff Larsen, age 50, passed away on February 5, 2021 after a courageous fight with Coronavirus. He was born on December 12, 1970 in Coon Rapids, MN to Ray and Renee Larsen. The family moved to Wyoming, MN in 1978 and later he attended Forest Lake Senior High. After graduating in 1989, Jeff worked in the restaurant industry and became the General Manager at Denny’s in North Branch, MN for 17 years and acquired many friendships there. Jeff loved to golf, was in a bowling league, and made many precious memories of deer hunting with the family! He was also a dedicated “Blueshirts” member and gathered annually with great friends at the OctoberFest in Lacrosse, WI for 20 years. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Renee Larsen and nephew Chad Stamper. He is survived by his father Ray Larsen, brothers Mark (Christine) and Greg (Sarah), sister Kerry (Randy) Stamper, and many nephews, nieces, and great-nephews. Jeff’s warm heart and contagious smile will sadly be missed by all. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone that came forward in prayer for Jeff's well-being during this difficult time. We cherish your contributions!
