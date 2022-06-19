Jeanne Marie (Dvorak) Nolden, 56, died on June 16, 2022, surrounded by family at home in
Forest Lake, Minnesota after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 32 years, Bruce; daughters, Nora (Michael Berken), Katie (Oliver) Moore, Allison and Margaret; granddaughter, Lucy Moore; mother, Betty (late Charles) Dvorak; siblings, Chuckie (Selene), Janet Dorrance, Carol, Liz (Kevin) Lyne, James, and Patty (Joe Carbonara); mother-in-law, Joyce (late Robert) Nolden and brothers-in-law, Mark (Bonita), Scott (Laura) and Dale
(Amanda) Nolden. She was a fun-loving aunt and cousin to many.
Jeanne grew up in North Riverside, Illinois. She was a smart, witty and good student at Riverside-
Brookfield High School in Illinois. She attended St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota and obtained
her master's degree from the University of Minnesota. Jeanne was employed as an industrial
hygienist at Metro Transit in the Twin Cities.
Jeanne was known as "Beans" since early childhood by family and friends. She was a loyal,
generous, kind and fun person to all who knew her; a holy, faithful soul.
Jeanne was a founder of the annual "Cousins Camp" weekend. She enjoyed gardening, card
games, country music and sunshine. She was an Associate of Jeanne Jugan at Little Sisters of
the Poor and spent many years volunteering with the Arc Alliance and Girl Scouts of America.
She also would foster puppies from Secondhand Hounds.
A visitation for Jeanne will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. We encourage you to wear Jeanne's favorite color yellow to the visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, Minn. 55102-2311.
