Jean Marie Campbell-Sullivan left this world September 17, 2019 to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. She died in the loving arms of her husband John in Florida after a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by first husband, Kim Grimes; parents, Marion and Louis Campbell. She is survived by husband, John; children, Michael (Mel), Kim (John), Samantha (Chad); one and only grandchild, Emma; sister, Sandy (Donnie); brothers, Russ (Bonnie), Tom (Joanie), Terry (Pauline), John (Connie), Mick (Karen), Louis (Pam); many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; last but not least her kitty cat, Red. Jeanie lived in Chisago, Lindstrom and Forest Lake before moving to her dream home in Florida. Her spirituality was the foundation she built her whole life on. Devoted wife and mother, family was always important, but her children were the most important part of her life. She truly loved her granddaughter Emma and cherished every moment she spent with her. Jeanie was only 59 years young but touched so many lives and is greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Jean Marie Campbell-Sullivan
November 13, 1959 - September 17, 2019
