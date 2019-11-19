Jean B. Torgerson, age 86, formerly of Stacy, Minnesota, died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerris. She will be deeply missed by her beloved children, Scott, Cara (John) Grant, Jerry (Lisa), John (Lori), Paul; grandchildren, Marlene Grant, Lauren (Mitch) Nelson, Mariah Grant, Noah Grant, Sydney Torgerson, Dana Torgerson, Devin Torgerson, Caitlyn Torgerson, Zoey Torgerson; great-grandson, Rowen Nelson; other family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to Lutheran Social Services.
Service information
Dec 1
Gathering
Sunday, December 1, 2019
Faith Lutheran Church
Dec 1
Memorial Service
Sunday, December 1, 2019
Faith Lutheran Church
