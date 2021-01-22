Jean Boughner Buys was born in Akron, Ohio on July 16, 1922. She grew up on a farm in rural Utica, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Franklin High School in 1940, she moved to Meadville working for a family of three for room, board and $3.00 a week. She graduated from Meadville School of Nursing (Cadet Nurse Corps) in 1946, then worked for a two-doctor office. She was united in marriage to Jack L. Buys on May 29, 1948 and gave birth to their first son, Earl in May 1949. The family moved to Minnesota so she and Jack could attend St. Paul Bible Institute (Crown College). After living in Atwater and Stacy, they moved to Forest Lake, raising Paul ‘55, Gail ‘57, and Joel ‘60 in their Clear Lake home. Jean was a nurse at Birchwood Nursing Home in the 60’s. Following Jack’s death in 2013, Jean made her home at the Arbors Assisted Living and Birchwood Health Care Center. Jean enjoyed music, nature, reading, maps/trips, crossword, Boggle and Scrabble. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas; mother, Gladys Baker; brothers, Tom and John; sister, Linda; husband, Jack; son, Earl. She is survived by her sons, Paul (Julie), Joel; daughter, Gail Be; grandchildren, Tyler, Amanda (Anthony) Baugh-Buys, Caitlin, Laura; great-grandchildren, Lily, Jack, Azaela; niece, Kathy Lawrrence; many dear friends. The Buys Family invites your virtual attendance at 1:15 p.m., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Live streaming will be available on Jean’s obituary page at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.