Loving Mom, Grandma and Sister, age 78, formerly of Hugo, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Louise Bernier; sister, Anita Nadeau; former husband, Jerry.
Survived by children, Colleen Riebel, Gregory (Elizabeth) Gadbois, Jeanine Gadbois (Steve Kline); grandchildren, Timothy (Sherri) Riebel, Gabrielle Riebel, Abigail Gadbois, Margaret Gadbois, Jane Gadbois, Avery Kline; sisters, Mary (Bill) Ohnsted, Karen Charpentier, Carol (Duane) Young, Denise Bernier, Cecelia (Rick) Healy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Friday, October 14th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Hugo. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.
