Heaven gained an angel as Janice Ward, age 79 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. Janice grew up in Dresser, WI and later would write the history of Dresser Junction. While there, she also taught in a one room schoolhouse. Janice and family moved to Forest Lake in 1980. She retired after working in real estate for 20+ years. She’ll always be remembered for singing Happy Birthday to everyone. Preceded in death by sisters, Carol Lutz, Betty Sodergren. Survived by loving husband of 58 years, Ron; daughters, Shelby Broker (Alan Peterson), Jenny (Joel) VanCanneyt; granddaughters, Alicia (Matt), Amanda; great-grandchildren, Desirae, Madison and a baby boy on the way; sister, Lois (Mike) Karns; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Janice’s life 4 p.m. Thursday, October 8th with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimers Assoc. or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Janice T. Ward
Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Sister
