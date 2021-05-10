Janice Marie Bowker, 83, succumbed peacefully to cancer on May 5, 2021 at home with her family by her side. Janice was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by those who had the honor of knowing her. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Merlyn “Chuck,” of 63 years; three children, Louis (Cindy) Bowker, Linda (Bruce) Kaehler, and Wayne (Dawn) Bowker; brother, Squeak Scofield; five grandchildren, Cory (Danielle) Bowker, Eric (Megan) Bowker, Lauren (Eric) Klein, Lisa (Dan) Bowker, and Grace Bowker; eight great-grandchildren, Bailey, Ryen, Harper, Hattie, Hudson, Noah, Alexa, and Keely. Celebration of life will be held on a later date determined by family.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.