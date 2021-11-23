James S. Olson, age 84 of Cambridge passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, November 19, 2021.
James was born and raised in Tracy MN, he later moved to Forest Lake to raise his family, and then after his marriage to Shirley moved to Cambridge. James worked as a mechanic for Skelly gas station for 30 + years and was a Veteran of the National Guard and Marines. He loved woodworking, fishing and hunting and spending time with his family.
James is survived by wife, Shirley; children, Pamela, Juanita, and Todd; Step Children, Scott (Sandy) Kalpin, Craig Kalpin, Brad (Jody) Kalpin, and Jeff (Michelle) Kalpin; multiple grand and great grandchildren; siblings; and many other loving relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by stepson, Tim; grandson Eric Wishon.
A Memorial Service took place on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home in Fridley. Millerfuneralfridley.com
