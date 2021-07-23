James Paul Scully, loyal husband, devoted father, and cherished friend to many, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home on July 18, 2021. He was 85. James was born February 19, 1936 in Fergus Falls, MN to Frank and Mildred (Mullen) Scully. Growing up on a farm in Dent, MN, he learned the value of hard work and acquired the skills that would allow him to tackle virtually any do-it-yourself project in life. After graduating high school in Perham, MN, he attended Crosier Seminary in Onamia and then St. John’s University in Collegeville. He was later ordained a Catholic priest in the diocese of St. Cloud. After receiving a dispensation in 1971, he got married, started a family, and a 25-year career as a manager with the IRS. James was fortunate enough to enjoy 26 years of retirement in good health albeit a handful of close calls. He highly valued his family and had a love for travel, often combining these passions by taking his family on adventures all over the US, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, ten different countries in Europe, and China. He had a sharp sense of humor and a gift for words, but also possessed the much more rare talent of listening. He was non-judgemental, open minded, and respectful to all. Having these gifts earned him great respect and many friendships in life. He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Mildred, brother Raymond, sister Mary (Vern rinkel) and sister-in-law Marcy Scully. He is survived by wife Anita (Prozinski); sons Richard (Kris), Michael (Jessica), David (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy (Tom Noud), brother Larry, and sister Theresa. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic church in Forest Lake on July 28. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to a funeral mass at 11 a.m., and followed by a luncheon. Burial will be a private ceremony at a later time.
