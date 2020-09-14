James L. Moody, age 85 of Scandia, passed away May 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by father, Roy C. Moody and mother, Marion A. (Thompson) Moody. Survived by Carol, his loving wife of 62 years; children, Cindy Harper, Craig (Barb) Moody, Kim (Rick) Foss; grandchildren, James, Stephanie, Eric, Sarah, Lilly, Grace, Gabe, Faith; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan Johnson, Janet Zahler, Cheryl (Steve) Fish, Naomi Widell, Norman (Sue) Moody; and extended family. He loved farming, spending time with family and friends. Jim will be remembered as a kind and gentle man and a friend to all he met. He retired from the phone company and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Osman Temple Shrine. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m., at The Scandia Creamery, 1279 Olinda Trail North, Scandia, Minnesota. Interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn by all guests.
