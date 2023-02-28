James "Jim" Thomas Watson

James "Jim" Thomas Watson, 72, of Stacy, MN, passed away February 16, 2023, at home on his own terms, with family by his side. Jim was born in Duluth, MN, on September 22, 1950 to Donald P. and Mary K. (Matthew) Watson.

Jim attended St. James Parochial School in West Duluth, MN, graduated class of 1968 from Duluth Cathedral, and attended St. Scholastica for two years. Through mutual friends, he met and fell in love with Joan DeRungs from Moose Lake, MN. They married on September 2, 1978, beginning an adventure across Minnesota that would take them from the Proctor/Duluth area to Coon Rapids and Albert Lea, eventually settling in Stacy for the last 30 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.