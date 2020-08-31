Jim Reid, age 77 of Forest Lake, MN passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Art and Billie Reid and in-laws Andrew and Thelma Whitton. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Janet; daughter Heather (Aaron) Liebo; grandchildren Cecelia and Beckett; brother Robb (Ann) Reid; many friends and extended family. Jim was born in 1943 and spent his early years in St. Paul before moving to Pequot Lakes, MN where he went to school, graduating in 1961. After attending Jr. College, he joined the Navy, where he was stationed in various places across the country as a Hospital Corpsman. He met Jan while home on a leave; they dated long distance until Jim was discharged, at which point they got engaged and then married in 1970. They settled in Forest Lake, where Jan taught while Jim attended UW-River Falls. After graduating with a degree in education, he spent most of his career working in insurance, with a “side job” (that later turned full time) at the Stillwater and Forest Lake Target stores, where he retired in 2018 after 21 years. Jim enjoyed many things, including reading, playing and watching sports, spending time outside, cooking, good beer, gardening, traveling, and hosting family and friends for get togethers. He had many endearing qualities, such as his ability to give directions anywhere in the Twin Cities metro off the top of his head (a human GPS), his preference for wearing shorts and walking barefoot nearly year-round, and his constant willingness to give a ride or help a friend out, no matter the ask. By far his greatest loves were his family: a constant companion to Jan; doting father to Heather; thrilled father-in-law to Aaron; and adoring “gramps” to Cece and Beckett. While we wish we had many more years with the “old Jim,” we are grateful he is no longer suffering from the clutches of Alzheimer’s. A special thanks to the loving staff at Cardigan Ridge in Little Canada who took such great care of him. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cardigan Ridge or the Alzheimer’s Association.
