James "Jim" Moryn of Chisago passed away March 21, 2023, at the age of 64 after a short, valiant battle with cancer. Beloved husband, father, sibling and friend.

Jim was born to John and Edna Moryn on February 5, 1959 in St. Paul, MN, the third in a family of seven children. His early years were spent on the East Side and then his large family settled in Dresser, WI where Jim graduated from St. Croix Falls High School in 1977. Jim worked for Parsons Electric for 44 years, ending his career as a construction executive, working on many large projects across several states. He was a dedicated and talented employee, mentor and role model to many.

