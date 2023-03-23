James "Jim" Moryn of Chisago passed away March 21, 2023, at the age of 64 after a short, valiant battle with cancer. Beloved husband, father, sibling and friend.
Jim was born to John and Edna Moryn on February 5, 1959 in St. Paul, MN, the third in a family of seven children. His early years were spent on the East Side and then his large family settled in Dresser, WI where Jim graduated from St. Croix Falls High School in 1977. Jim worked for Parsons Electric for 44 years, ending his career as a construction executive, working on many large projects across several states. He was a dedicated and talented employee, mentor and role model to many.
On July 15, 1995, Jim married his true love, Lisa and became a special Dad to Quinn. He fulfilled his dream of a home and family when his sons Jake and Connor came along. He was a devoted Dad to his boys and loving husband every day of his life.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Edna, father-in-law Norm McNary.
Survived by his wife Lisa; sons Quinn (Anna), Jake (Camryn) and Connor; siblings Jennifer (Tom) Zurick, Jeff (Ann) Moryn, Jodi (Jay) Kadrmas, John Moryn, Joel (Shelly) Moryn, and Julie (Jerry) Christensen; mother-in-law Mary Kay; brothers-in-law Kyle McNary and Ryan (Suzanne) McNary; 22 special nieces and nephews and their spouses and families; extended family; many dear friends.
A heart felt thank you to Ecumen Hospice for their tender and loving care during Jim's final days. They were truly our angels.
Celebration of life open house on Thursday, March 30th at the Lone Oak Grill, 55 Lake Street in Forest Lake from 4:30-7 pm, with tribute at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to The American Cancer Society, Tunnels to Towers, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
