James “Jim” G. Fairbanks, age 75 of Harris, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Ecumen North Branch. Jim was born on July 1, 1946 in Rush City to parents, Edson and Violet (Swanson) Fairbanks. He attended North Branch schools, graduating with the class of 1964. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. and served his country for three years. Upon his return from military duty, he attended Dunwoody Institute, studying to be an electrician. Jim worked as an electrician for several different companies before a longtime career working for Collins Electric Co. in St. Paul. Jim also enjoyed living on his farm and being a farmer raising crops but most of all enjoyed his time raising livestock and other animals. He will be remembered for his love of IH Tractors as well as time watching baseball and other sporting events. Jim was also an avid bowler and was part of the Fairbanks Bowling Team consisting of his six brothers. He was an active member of the North Branch VFW and American Legion organizations where he volunteer his time serving on the memorial rifle squad and marching in the Midsummer Days parades. Jim married Patricia Warneke on January 19, 1974 at the Methodist Church in North Branch. Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Mike of Pine City and Rich (Jill) of Sunrise; daughters, Shelly (Scott) Fairbanks-Yates of Pueblo, CO and Kelly Lachmiller of Lindstrom; his sister, Janice Nelson of North Branch and his 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Edson and Violet; sister, Joyce (Orman) Beecher and his six brothers, Jerry, Kenny (Walene), Gene (Shirley), Melvin, Dale and Delmer and brother-in-law, Jerome Nelson and his three grandchildren, Andy, Violet and D.J. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with Rev. Jon Yurk and Rev. Sarah Kerkes officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, September 13th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment follows the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
