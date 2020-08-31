James "Jim" Allan Harelson

Jim Harelson, age 76, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, father and uncle. He is survived by his wife Marjorie; children Scott (Janet), Mark (Kerstin) and Anna (Greg); along with grandchildren Brianna (Matthew), Elisabeth, Nicholaus, Micheal, Calvin, Katie (Chris), Conner and Joshua (HaeKuyng); along with three great-grandchildren and other family members. Jim was born on March 21, 1944 in Washington, D.C. He graduated in 1962 from Marshall High School in Minneapolis and went on to study at the University of Minnesota until he enlisted in the US Army, serving a tour in Vietnam as an MP from 1965-1967. Jim was known in the Forest Lake business community as the owner of the ICU Professional Driving School during the late-1970s through the mid-1990s. He was also known for his love of baseball, he spent most of his life playing, coaching or watching the sport. He coached a traveling baseball team from the Forest Lake area, sharing his love of the game with many boys and their families for over a decade. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Schumacher Field from 1-4 p.m., followed by a Meet and Greet at the Forest Lake American Legion Banquet Room A. All are welcome. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks and social distancing will be observed. Jim will be interred at Fort Snelling Cemetery in a private ceremony. In Jim’s honor, the family requests donations to the Forest Lake Athletic Association (FLAA) in lieu of flowers. The donations will be used toward scholarships for traveling baseball.
