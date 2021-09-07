James “Diz” Bracht, age 60, a lifelong resident of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was an owner of Bracht Bros., Inc. where he worked along with his family for 46 years, spending many days “digging in the dirt.” He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary (McHugh) Bracht; sister, Julie Bracht. He is survived by his siblings, Jeff (Becky) Bracht, Nan (Chuck) Fitzpatrick, Liz Bracht; nieces and nephew/godson, Jenny and Josh Bracht, Sarah Docken; his beloved black and white Boston, Izzie; aunts, uncles, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.