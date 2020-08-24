Jahkobi Keegan Anderson, age 2, of Forest Lake, died peacefully in his mother’s arms on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Jahkobi was born August 6, 2018 with a rare genetic disease, GM1 gangliosidosis. Despite his limitations, he was blessed with an amazing childhood, his parents enjoyed taking him swimming, swinging at the park, going to Disney World and being doted on by his big sister. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Mayme and Stan Anderson; grandma, Patricia Anderson; great aunt, Alesha Cook. He will be deeply missed by his devoted parents, Pahtondra Hart and Joshua Anderson; sister, Mahtaela Anderson; grandparents, Stan (Connie) Anderson, Madia Hart and Mike Petrey; great-grandparents, Wanda and Quinn Cook; aunt and uncles, Zendria, Kylum, and Dahlon Hart; many great aunts, uncles, several cousins and friends. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at South Green Lake Cemetery, Green Lake Trail (CTY RD 23), Chisago City. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.