Jacqueline Ekvall, age 80, of East Bethel, died peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elvina (Engebretson) Schultz; husband, Glenn; sister-in-law, Connie Schultz. She will be deeply missed by her children, Wendy (Greg) Castellano, Craig (Carrina) Ekvall; grandchildren, Chris (Emily), Mike, Ashley, Amanda; great-grandchildren, Kaeden, Maggie; brother, Darryl Schultz; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Melva) Ekvall; other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at Glen Cary Lutheran Church, 15531 Central Avenue NE, Ham Lake. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information. For those unable to attend, Jacqueline’s service will be live streamed at Glen Cary Lutheran Church Facebook Page. Interment at Victor Hill Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Walker Methodist Levande and Ecumen Hospice for their care and support during the past several years.

