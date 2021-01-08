Irene J. Lundquist, age 88 of North Branch, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at home with her family. Irene was born on September 23, 1932 in Bethel Township, Anoka County, Minnesota to parents, Carl and Randy (Pederson) Collen. She attended Forest Lake Schools graduating with the class of 1950. She married Mylo Lundquist on December 5, 1959 at the Fridley Covenant Church. Irene worked several jobs throughout her life but most of her time was spent as a homemaker and mother to her two children. She enjoyed golfing, crafts, gardening, fishing, church, her family and grandchildren. Irene is survived by her husband, Mylo; daughter, Lori Lundquist and son, Scott Lundquist; grandsons, Nicholas (fiancé Schenia Fincher) Lundquist and Andrew Lundquist; great-granddaughter, Nileena; sisters, Marlene Collen and Janet Collen; brother, Dick Collen as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mim (Marie) Gay, Gert Peterson, Dorothy Sanger and Ethel Tuma and brothers, Ray, Les, Jim and Stan. Due to COVID 19, a private family memorial service will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund at a later date with interment in the church cemetery. Memorials preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund and directed to the refurbishing of the interior or for the historical archives. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
