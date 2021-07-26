Steven Dale Bohnenstingle

3/20/1956 - 7/26/2020 I am sailing stormy waters, to be near you, to be free. Monday marks the one-year anniversary of your passing, but you will never be forgotten. We see you in our kids smiles, their giggles, and mischievous behaviors. We see you in every bottle of NA beer, every golf-ball branded “SB,” and every fish that puts up a fight. We see you in Brae’s silly fishing hat, Lily’s favorite towel, the way Eli smacks his lips, and in Cillian’s duck feet. Here’s to you - biking, flirting your heart away, and making friends wherever you go. We love you, and miss you. Bryan and Ashley (Elijah, Braelyn, Cillian, and Lily)
