Loving wife and mom passed away unexpectedly at home on December 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Rita Martin; mother-in-law, Muriel Anderson. Survived by loving husband of 51 years, Robert “Rick”; son, Brian (Connie); sister-in-law, Judi Onell. A celebration of Ila’s life will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 11th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake.

