Hugh "Pete" Gaalaas

Pete passed away suddenly on March 1, 2021 at the age of 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn (Paul) Gaalaas. He is survived by his children, Neal, Alyssa Riebe, Zoey Torgerson, and William; mother Barb Carlson; father and step-mother, Hugh “Buzz” and Rita Gaalaas; in-laws, William and Janet Paul; siblings, Kim (Dan) Flamino, Chris (Nancy) Carlson, Crystal (Clinton) Quigley, Theresa (Mario) Guzman, Andrea (Juan) Villeda, Amy, James, Stephanie (Joe) Paul, Becky (Eddie) Paul, Kim (Cam) Belisle; nieces and nephews. Celebration of life to follow at a later date. Memorials preferred, cards can be sent to P.O. Box 55, Wyoming, MN 55092.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.