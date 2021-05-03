Hugh "Pete" Gaalaas

Pete passed away suddenly on March 1, 2021 at the age of 50 years. To celebrate his life, we will be holding a memorial May 8th, 2021. It will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park (Gazebo) in Forest Lake, MN from 1:30-3:30pm. Memorials preferred, cards can be sent to P.O. Box 55, Wyoming, MN 55092.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.